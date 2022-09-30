"My wife does a much better spear" - Andrade El Idolo buries fellow AEW star by referencing WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair

Andrade El Idolo recently took to a dig at Ricky Starks via Twitter. The AEW star did so by claiming that his wife Charlotte Flair does a better Spear than Starks.

Numerous superstars have highly popularized the Spear over the years. Even to this day, stars like Roman Reigns, Edge, Charlotte, and Starks use the move as a finisher.

Andrade recently sent a tweet suggesting that he might've been upset with his '30 second' segment from this week's Dynamite. In response to his post, the former FTW Champion referenced a popular quote from the Mexican star himself.

Check out Starks' reply:

Reacting to the tweet, El Idolo took a dig at Absolute, courtesy of the following message:

"Hey you just remember that my wife does a much better spear!!!!!"

Check out Andrade's response to Ricky Starks:

Andrade El Idolo recently took to Twitter to share a picture of him doing Triple H and D-Generation X's famous chop.

The former WWE Superstar has also hinted that he might be unhappy with his current position in AEW. Taking to Twitter, he sent out a cryptic tweet that read, 'FreeElIdolo.'

This hashtag prompted wrestling fans to suggest that the former WWE NXT Champion should return to the Stamford-based wrestling company. If Andrade is to return to WWE, he will likely reunite with his wife, Charlotte Flair.

Flair has been off WWE programming for months. During her hiatus, she officially married Andrade, who recently played a crucial role in Ric Flair's Last Match. The Nature Boy teamed up with his son-in-law to secure a massive win over the team of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

