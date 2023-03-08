Andrade El Idolo celebrates International Women's day with WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair

AEW star Andrade El Idolo recently took to Twitter to share a heartwarming message for WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair on International Women's Day.

Charlotte Flair is one of the most prominent stars in the Stamford-based promotion. Starting off in WWE in 2012, she gradually gained the favor of fans with her charisma. Her in-ring skills are also considered top-notch, enabling her to win several titles over the years.

On the occasion of Women's Day, The Queen's husband, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, took to Twitter to share a video of them working out with a grateful caption. The former NXT star stated that Charlotte Flair is his motivation.

"UNTIL YOU START BELIEVING IN YOURSELF YOU AIN’T GONNA HAVE A LIFE #RockyBalboa. My partner and motivation @MsCharlotteWWE #8MarchWomensDay #WomensDay #Motivation," Andrade tweeted.

Charlotte Flair should lose to Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 39, says veteran

While Charlotte Flair has amassed a sizeable fanbase and star power, wrestling legend Hugo Savinovich wants to see the SmackDown Women's Champion put over Rhea Ripley in their match.

The Eradicator earned a shot at the title after winning this year's Royal Rumble. The two stars are slated to face each other at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Hugo Savinovich expressed his admiration for Ric Flair's daughter while explaining why her defeat would be a better booking decision.

"I love Charlotte. That's my girl. I love Ric, the story there. But business-wise, I think it would not hurt Charlotte to drop the belt. I think it would get her to a place where, 'Wow, can she do it again?' So, I think that Rhea [Ripley] has already put over Charlotte. This is a business. It's WrestleMania 39. If you want to put Judgment Day on another level, you want to put the female division on another level; you've got to do it," said the former WWE commentator. [From 12:30 to 13:30]

As of now, it remains to be seen who will come out on top at WrestleMania 39.

