Andrade El Idolo introduces 2-time ROH World Champion as his new 'business partner' at AEW Double or Nothing

Andrade El Idolo returned to AEW programming at Double or Nothing with a big surprise up his sleeve.

The former WWE Superstar introduced his newest ally: ROH World Champion Rush. Previously a part of the Los Ingobernables faction, the two did their signature fist bump pose.

During the same segment, Andrade claimed he hated the name AFO and called them losers. The former TNT title challenger ended his alliance with the group.

Check out Andrade introducing Rush to AEW in the following clip:

Rush recently put AEW stars Kenny Omega and CM Punk on notice

Rush is no stranger to Ring of Honor, having held the ROH World Championship twice. He recently put CM Punk, another former ROH World Champion, on notice alongside former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Rush said he wanted to wrestle in AEW against Punk, Omega, and Bryan Danielson:

“I want to wrestle in AEW. I want matches against CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Kenny Omega. Everyone in AEW will learn, when you mess with the bull, you get the horns. I feel better than ever and I want to conquer the world. Now it’s time to show everyone who is the No. 1 wrestler in the world.”

Now that Rush is finally a part of AEW, it remains to be seen if he competes as part of a tag team with Andrade El Idolo or if the two continue to compete as singles wrestlers while backing each other.

However, with the Forbidden Door pay-per-view right around the corner, one can expect Andrade and Rush to feature heavily at the show and possibly work with Tetsuya Naito's Los Ingobernables de Japon faction.

