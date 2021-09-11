Andrade El Idolo makes a bold claim after winning on AEW Rampage 

Andrade El Idolo has made a bold claim about being the best wrestler in the world right now on the heels of his win on this week's AEW Rampage.

Andrade and PAC opened the show with a memorable contest that ended with the Mexican star securing a win thanks to some help from Chavo Guerrero. Moments after the match ended, Andrade sent out a message on Twitter.

The former NXT Champion tweeted that AEW has the best wrestlers in the business today and that he's the best among them. Furthermore, Andrade also boasted about his track record in All Elite Wrestling, where he has won two matches and hasn't lost any.

"AEW has the best wrestlers in the world, and I’m the best wrestler in @AEW@AEWonTNT 2-0." tweeted Andrade El Idolo

AEW has the best wrestlers in the world, and I’m the best wrestler in @AEW @AEWonTNT 2-0 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) September 11, 2021

PAC and Andrade El Idolo were initially scheduled to square off at AEW All Out 2021 on September 5th. However, that match was scrapped due to the British star facing some travel issues due to which he couldn't make it to Chicago on time.

Though they had their match on Rampage, how Andrade came up victorious suggests AEW may have planned another bout between him and PAC soon.

Andrade betrayed Chavo Guerrero on this week's AEW Rampage

Despite Chavo helping Andrade El Idolo win his match on AEW Rampage, the former NXT Champion brutally attacked him out of nowhere. Andrade's actions were highly unexpected, and he could provide us with reasons for his actions during the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite.

This is not the way @mexwarrior expected his Friday night to turn out after helping @AndradeElIdolo win - Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/Nof9YfeLAO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 11, 2021

It has also opened up the doors for the imminent arrival of Ric Flair in AEW, who's rumored to work as Andrade's manager going forward.

Do you think Andrade El Idolo is right to claim that he's the best wrestler today? Do you want him and Ric Flair to work together in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

