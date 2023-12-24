Andrade El Idolo reacts to Charlotte Flair's appearance in major promotion after injury with a two-word message

Former United States Champion Andrade El Idolo has shared a picture of his real-life partner, Charlotte Flair, after she recently attended a major non-WWE show.

On a recent episode of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair squared off against Asuka and lost the match after Bayley interfered. Following the bout, it was reported that The Queen had suffered a knee injury and would indefinitely be sidelined from in-ring competition.

Amid her injury hiatus, the former WWE Women's Champion was seen supporting her husband, Andrade El Idolo. Charlotte and the AEW star have been married since May 2022. The couple never fails to express love for each other through different platforms.

Andrade recently returned to CMLL, and Flair was in the audience for the show. The 34-year-old shared an adorable moment with his wife at the event and shared a picture with her on Twitter/X.

"Date night!!!! @MsCharlotteWWE❤️," wrote Andrade in the post's caption.

Charlotte Flair opens up on her relationship with Andrade El Idolo

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo have known each other since they were part of WWE. They got engaged in January 2020 before tying the knot two years later.

During her interview with News18 India, The Queen disclosed how her husband provided unwavering support to her during her low moments:

"The one thing that he has been able to do I felt like when we met, I was kind of going through a rougher time in my career I just ended the rivalry with Becky [Lynch], and I felt like I had lost that confidence in the ring and that's one thing that he has been able to do is bring out a different level of confidence inside the ring. We both try to teach each other things, I mean he knows everything there is to know about wrestling but little nuances or camera work or you know, just being a star," said Flair.

Andrade is competing in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic tournament. Meanwhile, Flair is expected to undergo surgery in January 2024. Fans will hope she recovers soon and makes a triumphant return to the ring.

