Andrade El Idolo reacts to Ric Flair's debut on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Andrade El Idolo recently reacted to Ric Flair's debut on Dynamite.

Last week on Dynamite, Sting announced that he would be retiring at the Revolution pay-per-view in 2024. Shortly after, Tony Khan promised a special gift for The Icon, and on the latest edition of the Wednesday night show, the surprise was revealed to be an appearance from The Nature Boy.

Flair and Sting had an emotional segment in the middle of the ring before being rudely interrupted by Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne.

Andrade El Idolo was certainly pleased to see his father-in-law, Ric Flair, in AEW and he took to Twitter to share a message for the WWE Hall of Famer. You can check out his message below:

"The Man!!!! @RicFlairNatrBoy #Wooo," tweeted Andrade El Idolo.

WWE veteran shares his thoughts on Ric Flair's possible role in Sting's final match after AEW debut

While speaking on the Busted Open After Dark, Bully Ray seemed unsure about whether Ric Flair should be in Sting's corner for his retirement match at Revolution 2024.

Ray stated that he doesn't know if The Nature Boy needs to be with The Icon before adding that Flair "probably wants to be in there."

"I am not saying that I definitely want to see it. As a matter of fact, my jury is still out on this one. Do I want to see Ric Flair at Sting's last match? Yes! At the very least, I want to see him ringside. I don't know if he should be in there, I don't know if he needs to be in there. If you ask me my opinion, I would say Ric probably wants to be in there." [6:35-7:08]

It remains to be seen what kind of role WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair plays in Sting's final match in pro wrestling.

