Andrade El Idolo references a real backstage fight with an AEW star after being asked to leave the building on Collision

Andrade El Idolo was barred from entering the arena on the latest episode of AEW Collision. In response to the development, he seemingly referenced his backstage altercation with a fellow wrestler last year.

The former United States Champion is currently feuding with Malakai Black and his House of Black stablemates. On Saturday's show, Andrade seemed set to confront the faction after weeks of frustration and animosity between the two parties. However, he got stopped in his tracks by backstage personnel.

This could have been an attempt to prevent a physical altercation between the former WWE star and the House of Black members. Meanwhile, Andrade reacted to being restrained from entering the venue. Responding to a tweet by Sportskeeda Wrestling, he referenced his backstage fight last year with Sammy Guevara and how he is handling things differently this time.

"I need to be #Tranquilo. The last time I reacted differently [a possible reference to his real-life fight with Guevara], I went home for a couple of months. I had to think, and it turned out positive. Now I have a fight to get my mask and my suitcase back. SEE YOU NEXT WEEK IN #AEWCollision."

“EL IDOLO” ANDRADE @AndradeElIdolo twitter.com/skwrestling_/s… I need to be #Tranquilo . The last time I reacted differently, I went home for a couple of months. I had to think and it turned out positive. Now I have a fight to get my mask and my suitcase back. SEE YOU NEXT WEEK IN #AEWCollision

What happened between Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara last year?

Over the past year, some backstage altercations between AEW stars have managed to grab the headlines. Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara were also involved in a real-life scuffle that almost turned ugly.

In October 2022, Sammy Guevara and Andrade took multiple shots at each other on social media, resulting in an actual altercation between the two. The Mexican star reportedly sucker punched Guevara backstage on Dynamite, resulting in the former being suspended by Tony Khan.

Despite some backstage issues with fellow talent last year, Andrade El Idolo has been looking for a fresh start on Collision since his recent comeback. He will lock horns with Buddy Matthews in a Ladder match on the show's upcoming episode.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars