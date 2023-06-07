Andrade El Idolo responds to rumors about him rejecting return AEW pitch

Andrade El Idolo is set to return to All Elite Wrestling very soon. He was previously announced to appear on the debut show of AEW Collision. Details on his return match or segment are yet to be announced, so fans have been waiting for developments as the debut show is only less than two weeks away.

AEW Collision will debut on June 17 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The show will feature the return of several big names on the promotion, such as CM Punk, Miro, Thunder Rosa, and Andrade himself. The former United States Champion was rumored to be making his return at Dynamite for a backstage appearance, but he reportedly turned down this pitch.

Andrade took to Twitter to address rumors surrounding his return. The AEW star sarcastically debunked the claim that he rejected pitches for his return.

"oh really!!! I don't want to imagine what you will say behind my back!!! #ILoveTwitter," Andrade wrote.

In less than 10 days, fans will see the former NXT Champion in the ring again for the first time in over nine months.

Andrade El Idolo reportedly refused a pitch for his return

Former WWE United States Champion Andrade El Idolo has been gearing up to return to All Elite Wrestling. He is part of the superstars who will return to AEW on the debut show of Collision.

Miro and Thunder Rosa, who were also announced to be a part of the Collision roster, were seen in backstage segments during an episode of AEW Dynamite before the announcement of Collision. Andrade was also rumored to be doing a backstage segment like them, teasing his return. However, he reportedly refused to do this for unknown reasons.

It is merely days to go until everyone sees Andrade El Idolo's in-ring return. However, his opponent for his return match is yet to be announced.

Who would you choose as Andrade's first opponent after missing time?

Let us know in the comments section below.

