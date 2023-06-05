Former WWE United States Champion reportedly refused a pitch for his AEW return

Andrade El Idolo's extended absence from AEW looks to be coming to an end, as he has been slated to return for the promotion's third television show, Collision. According to the latest reports, the star's return to action has had its fair share of complications.

At the recent Warner Bros. Discovery upfront event, Andrade was revealed as one of Collision's headliners. This news was welcomed by fans of the former WWE United States Champion, who has been sidelined for months.

Prior to the Collision announcement, Miro and Thunder Rosa were involved in respective backstage segments on Dynamite, where they could be seen entering Tony Khan's office. According to Fightful Select, Andrade was supposed to feature in a similar segment but refused. The reason is still unknown.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager AEW Collision has been officially announced to premiere on June 17 on TNT for Saturday nights, 8-10pm.



"The show will feature headliners including Miro, Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Andrade El Idolo." AEW Collision has been officially announced to premiere on June 17 on TNT for Saturday nights, 8-10pm."The show will feature headliners including Miro, Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Andrade El Idolo." https://t.co/aDN7COA5uD

The LFI leader has, however, been training in the ring and seems to be in good health. He is currently booked for an upcoming show in Mexico and was in talks for an event in Puerto Rico this June.

It has also been reported that CM Punk was insistent on having El Idolo on the Collision brand, along with a number of other requests.

Another former WWE star is rumored to be CM Punk's return feud in AEW

Along with Andrade El Idolo, Miro, and Thunder Rosa, former TNT Champions Powerhouse Hobbs and Samoa Joe were also listed as part of the AEW Collision roster.

Joe has since been rumored to be a candidate for CM Punk's first major rivalry upon his return. The two have a ton of history opposite one another, and their original feud from their time in Ring of Honor is still remembered fondly today.

Wrestling Banana 🍌 @WrestleBanana Samoa Joe vs CM Punk in ROH is the first-ever 5-star match in an American independent promotion. Samoa Joe vs CM Punk in ROH is the first-ever 5-star match in an American independent promotion. https://t.co/biWJvKev8k

Seeing the two come face-to-face on AEW programming would undoubtedly satisfy the hardcore fanbase and create some exhilarating storytelling. However, whether this comes to fruition remains to be seen.

