AEW star Andrade El Idolo's return match announced

AEW star Andrade El Idolo looks set to make his return to the company on June 17 at the United Center for the debut edition of Collision. But before that, the former WWE United States Champion has got himself a warm-up match.

Andrade hasn't wrestled for AEW since the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022, where he competed in the Casino Ladder Match to earn a shot at the World Championship. He was later suspended by the company following a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara.

However, the former WWE Superstar was made a prominent part of AEW Collision's marketing when the show was announced on May 17, with El Idolo promoting his impending return to the company.

But since he hasn't wrestled since September, it might be best for Andrade El Idolo to get some ring time, which is why he has been officially announced to take part in a "Triangular de la Muerte" match at an independent show in Mexico on June 15.

Andrade will face AAA star Psycho Clown and Mexican legend Cibernetico, who WWE fans may remember as he was one of four luchadors to take part in the 1997 Royal Rumble.

The former WWE United States Champion has never competed against either one of his opponents in the past. However, he did team with Cibernetico at the "TripleMania XXX" event in Monterrey in 2022 for a mixed trios match where their partner was former ROH Women's Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

Andrade El Idolo is set to miss AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door

It's Forbidden Door season once again for fans of AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling, and fans have already started to fantasy book their dream matches for the show. However, Andrade El Idolo won't be a part of the event.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, El Idolo looks set to miss the second-annual Forbidden Door show due to his affiliation with Mexican promotion AAA.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager WON: There is a list of AEW talent which would include Bandido, Vikingo, Rush, Komander, Penta, Fenix, Andrade, Dralistico and probably others who aren’t expected to be allowed on Forbidden Door PPV due to New Japan’s strong ties with CMLL. WON: There is a list of AEW talent which would include Bandido, Vikingo, Rush, Komander, Penta, Fenix, Andrade, Dralistico and probably others who aren’t expected to be allowed on Forbidden Door PPV due to New Japan’s strong ties with CMLL. https://t.co/kLQtomCWwJ

The reason being is that AAA are the rival promotion of CMLL, a company that New Japan have a very strong relationship with. The rivalry between AAA and CMLL is so strong that any Mexican performer with a connection to AAA wouldn't be allowed to compete on the NJPW show.

With that in mind, stars like Rush, The Lucha Brothers, Bandido, Komander, and El Hijo del Vikingo will join Andrade El Idolo in having to miss out on Forbidden Door for the second year in a row.

Who would you like to see Andrade El Idolo face when he returns to AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes