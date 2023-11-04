Andrade El Idolo responds to WWE SmackDown star's birthday message with an adorable post

AEW star Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter to respond to a top female star from WWE SmackDown after she wished him a happy birthday. The star in question is Latino World Order member Zelina Vega.

Zelina was with Andrade during his best moments. She was with him when he won the NXT Championship and also when he won the WWE United States Title. After his move to AEW, she started to make waves as a singles star and is now part of the Latino World Order, which Rey Mysterio heads.

Zelina posted an adorable collage of the two of them during their time together and wrote:

“Happy birthday #elidolo 👊🏽Love you hermano! @AndradeElIdolo.”

Andrade responded swiftly with a reply of his own that has warmed the hearts of fans around the world.

“Thanks doll! A hug!!!!! @ZelinaVegaWWE,” he wrote.

Andrade's father-in-law and WWE legend Ric Flair reveals how he signed with AEW

Ric Flair shocked the entire wrestling world when he showed up on AEW Dynamite as a part of Tony Khan’s surprise for the departing star Sting.

Now, in a recent interview with Variety, Flair revealed how his meeting with Tony Khan went and how he got to signing his AEW contract.

"I just reached out to Tony [Khan]. Then Tony got back to me and he said he'd be interested in that. And I wasn't selling myself. I was just selling energy drinks ... And then Tony was thinking about Sting's retirement and asked if I wanted to be a part of it," he said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

With Flair signing a two-year contract with AEW, it will be interesting to see what direction his character will take after Sting retires early next year.

