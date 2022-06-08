"Nobody expected it" - Andrade El Idolo's newly recruited 'business partner' provides major update regarding his AEW contract

Rush has provided an update regarding his current contract with AEW. At Double or Nothing, the former Ring of Honor World Champion joined forces with Andrade El Idolo.

The 33-year-old has been wrestling for over a decade now. He has had stellar runs in promotions like MLW, ROH, and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

In an interview with Lucha Libre Online's Michael Morales Torres, the star claimed that Andrade wasn't comfortable working around the Andrade Family Office. Hence, the former CMLL star was brought in to reunite with his former Los Ingobernables stablemate. But this time, with more experience under their belt.

“The talks were mainly with Andrade. He already had a group, but he didn’t feel comfortable (with them). Until he sent me the invitation to be what we were before (Los Ingobernables), but now with an incredible experience we both have”.

El Toro Blanco further showcased his gratitude towards Tony Khan for presenting him with a big opportunity. He confirmed that the two parties are still in talks and negotiations. The former ROH World Champion is currently not competing under a full-time contract. Rush added:

“Grateful with Tony Khan for giving me the opportunity. We are still under talks and negotiations. For now, there are just dates (not a full time contract). I already did the first jump (step), which is being in the PPV, and not just a segment, but they gave it the value that both Rush and Andrade have. They left that promo for the end. Nobody expected it, not even my own family”. (H/T:WrestleZone)

Andrade El Idolo's 'business partner' Rush admitted that Tony Khan is a mastermind

During the same interview, Rush further praised the AEW President. He labeled Khan as a 'mastermind' and stated he is doing impressive things with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Rush added:

"We haven’t had a long talk. Andrade presented him [Khan]. I think he’s a nice guy. A simple guy! Imagine! Seeing him that humble, you surprise yourself. He’s a mastermind as you just stated. He’s doing impressive things with AEW and that motivates you even more as a wrestler."

It remains to be seen when Rush will be making his in-ring debut for AEW and when Andrade El Idolo will eventually return to action.

