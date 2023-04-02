Andrade El Idolo sends a message to Charlotte Flair after her heartbreaking WWE WrestleMania 39 loss

AEW star Andrade El Idolo recently sent a heartfelt message to his wife, Charlotte Flair, after her loss at WWE WrestleMania 39.

The Queen and Rhea Ripley faced each other for the SmackDown Women's Title on Night One of The Show of Shows. After a back-and-forth battle between the two stars, Ripley managed to dethrone Flair after hitting her Riptide finisher.

Interestingly, this is the first time that The Eradicator has won the blue brand's women's championship in her career.

Shortly after the bout, All Elite Wrestling star Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter to share a touching message for Charlotte Flair.

You can check out his tweet below:

"You are my champ!! Te amo @MsCharlotteWWE #abs," tweeted Andrade El Idolo.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Queen after her loss at The Grandest Stage of Them All. It also remains to be seen who emerges as Rhea Ripley's first challenger for the SmackDown Women's Title after WrestleMania 39.

Do you think The Judgment Day member should have ended The Queen's title reign at The Show of Shows? Did you like Night One of WrestleMania this year? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

