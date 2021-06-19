Andrade El Idolo teases a major surprise on AEW Dynamite 

Andrade El Idolo sat down for an interview with legendary broadcaster Jim Ross on this week's AEW Dynamite to discuss his future aspirations.

Introduced by managerial figure Vickie Guerrero, the Mexican star made his debut a couple of weeks ago on AEW Dynamite. Fans were anticipating his imminent arrival in AEW ever since his WWE departure in March this year.

Andrade claimed that although AEW's roster has many stars, he stands out as the sole Superstar. When asked if he wanted to capture the TNT or AEW Championship, the former United States Champion replied in the affirmative, saying he deserves a shot at both titles.

Andrade El Idolo also spoke about the Guerrero family, praising the late great Eddie Guerrero and why he decided to associate with them. In closing, the AEW star teased a surprise that he and Vickie Guerrero have in store for fans.

While there's no denying Andrade's charisma and star power, he came across a little stilted during the interview. A mouthpiece could have effectively conveyed the Mexican star's aspirations on his behalf.

Who will Andrade wrestle in his AEW debut?

Andrade could very well be pushed to the moon on his debut feud and challenge for either the TNT or the AEW World Championship. But AEW have several stars on their roster who could prove to be formidable opponents for Andrade before he makes the inevitable leap to the main event.

The most intriguing option, however, is Lance Archer. The Murderhawk Monster is a face and without any feud at the moment. Despite his recent loss to Miro at Double or Nothing 2021, Archer has regained some of his momentum thanks to the dominating squash win on AEW Dynamite last week.

#Tranquilo but always ready for this great night in @AEWonTNT because I love this business. Nos vemos @AEW 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/Fqfedy8Z0X — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) June 19, 2021

Apart from that, Brian Cage is on the verge of turning face, and can also be an interesting pick for Andrade's debut opponent.

Who would you like Andrade to face in his debut feud? What do you think is the surprise that Andrade El Idolo and Vickie Guerrero have in store for fans?

