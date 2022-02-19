Andrade El Idolo previews his match on AEW Rampage 

Andrade El Idolo, who is set to face Sammy Guevara on AEW Rampage next week, sent a message. The former WWE star inferred that he would be giving a pummeling and referenced that the TNT Champ works for Chris Jericho.

As feuds go, Andrade has already had quite a few. Be it Cody Rhodes or PAC, El Idolo has seemingly been at the center of it. Moreover, he's now entered into a partnership with the HFO of Matt Hardy.

Last week, Andrade cost Darby Allin his shot at the TNT Championship, resulting in Sammy getting the pin. After the match, Hardy and Andrade ganged up on Darby only for Sammy to intervene. But in doing so, Andrade made off with both of Sammy's TNT titles.

On next week's Rampage, Andrade, will be challenging Sammy for the Undisputed TNT Championship. He previewed the upcoming match on Twitter and wrote:

"Another kid!!! @AEW This kid works for jericho… 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼💀"

It'll be interesting to see how this match transpires, but given its competitors, it will undoubtedly entertain the fan base and possibly bring the house down.

AEW Talent quietly celebrated Cody Rhodes' exit?

Darrell @DarrellT31 If Cody Rhodes truly is leaving #AEW , his last match with Sammy Guevara was an all-timer If Cody Rhodes truly is leaving #AEW, his last match with Sammy Guevara was an all-timer 🔥 https://t.co/ROoBXjFxIV

Speaking of the TNT Championship, the previous titleholder is no longer with the company. Most fans are probably aware that Cody Rhodes has exited AEW and is possibly headed to WWE.

While multiple people thanked Cody on social media, the roster did not share the sentiment entirely. According to reports, it was suggested that the real story was not the one shared in public.

"While many publicly thanked Cody for his work, it was noted to us that this was not universal. There were those happy both Cody and Brandi were gone and thought the "hero treatment" given to him by some in the company after he left is a great public story but not the real story," reported Dave Meltzer.

Of course, these are just rumors, and it's unclear what is true. However, people will indeed be watching Cody's every move as he possibly heads into an extensive program at WWE.

