Andrade El Idolo used a move he was banned from using in AEW during Collision return

Andrade El Idolo recently made his AEW return, appearing on the debut episode of the company's new Saturday night show, Collision. Upon his comeback, he competed in his first match in over nine months, facing Buddy Matthews in a hard-hitting contest.

At one point in the match, fans saw the former United States Champion use one of his popular moves — a modified version of the spinning back elbow. The maneuver gained prominence during Andrade's NXT tenure. However, he was seemingly asked not to use the move in AEW.

A fan on Twitter brought up a tweet by Andrade last year where the latter claimed he was banned from using the maneuver. While he never revealed the reason behind the supposed ban, it seems like the Mexican star can use the spinning back elbow once more.

Andrade El Idolo sends heartfelt message to wife Charlotte Flair after return match

Andrade El Idolo was out for months before his triumphant return on Collision. He seemingly paid tribute to his wife, Charlotte Flair, using the latter's Figure Eight submission hold during his match against Matthews.

Taking to Twitter, Andrade replied to his wife's message for him following his win. The former WWE star thanked Flair for her support and dedicated his victory to The Queen. You can view his tweet below:

This exchange between the pair was heartwarming, especially since they work for rival wrestling promotions. It will be interesting to see if Andrade can build on his momentum and possibly capture a top title in AEW. Meanwhile, The Queen would aim to dethrone Asuka for the Undisputed Women's Championship in the coming weeks.

How did you feel about Andrade El Idolo's first match back? Do you want him to use Flair's Figure Eight submission hold more often? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

