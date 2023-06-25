Andrade El Idolo uses WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair's move on AEW Collision

Former NXT Champion Andrade El Idolo paid tribute to his wife and WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair during tonight's episode of Collision.

On the latest edition of the show, House of Black's Brody King wrestled Andrade El Idolo. This match was made official after King and Malakai Black showed up on Collision last week and attacked the former WWE Superstar. He had just defeated Buddy Matthews via submission.

Tonight, Andrade El Idolo showed up with his left shoulder all taped up. King targeted the injured shoulder and had the upper hand for the majority of the match.

The former WWE United States Champion managed to get in some offense. One of the moves was a top rope Moonsault to the outside. This is one of Charlotte Flair's signature moves. In the process of executing the move, El Idolo paid tribute to his wife and multi-time women's champion in WWE, Charlotte Flair.

Toward the end of the match, El Idolo looked to lock in the Figure Eight Leg Lock to force Brody King to submit. But unfortunately, due to the injured shoulder, the 33-year-old star was unable to lock it in as well as he would have liked.

The match came to an end as Buddy Matthews showed up to attack Andrade El Idolo. The referee called for the bell resulting in a disqualification.

Charlotte Flair also paid tribute to her husband this past Friday Night on SmackDown by doing El Idolo's iconic 'Tranquilo' pose.

