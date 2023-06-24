How did Charlotte Flair pay tribute to her husband on WWE SmackDown?

Charlotte Flair wrestled her first match in months on WWE SmackDown this week. The Queen squared off against Lacey Evans in a match that was originally supposed to take place at WrestleMania 37. Charlotte paid tribute to her husband during the match as well.

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion paid tribute to Andrade El Idolo by doing the tranquilo pose in her match against Lacey Evans. Andrade used to strike said pose to mock his opponents during his time in WWE.

The spot came after Charlotte shoved Evans face-first to the corner. She then hit a fall away before hitting the tranquilo pose inside the ring. The Queen followed her taunt of Lacey Evans with a big boot to the face.

She then applied the Figure eight on her opponent forcing her to submit. Asuka arrived after the closing bell to attack the 14-time world champion. The Empress of Tomorrow hit a couple of kicks on Charlotte Flair to close out the post-match angle.

Charlotte Flair will challenge for title next week on WWE SmackDown

The feud between Charlotte Flair and Asuka ignited after the Queen made her surprise return on the June 9, 2023, episode of SmackDown. Charlotte interrupted Asuka’s championship belt ceremony and demanded a title shot against the Empress of Tomorrow.

Asuka accepted the challenge and tried to mist her rival, but Charlotte ducked and took out the WWE Women’s Champion with a big boot. A title match was booked between the two women for the June 30, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

Fans tuning into the show next week shouldn’t be surprised if Bianca Belair decides to insert herself in the match between Charlotte and Asuka for the WWE Women’s Championship. The E.S.T. has been teasing a heel turn for weeks and may pull the trigger next Friday.

