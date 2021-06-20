"I was devastated"- Charlotte Flair opens up about WrestleMania 37

WWE RAW Superstar Charlotte Flair has admitted she felt “devastated” after being left off the card for WrestleMania 37.

The 35-year-old was reportedly set to face Lacey Evans in a RAW Women’s Championship match at this year’s event. However, due to Evans’ real-life pregnancy, the storyline abruptly ended seven weeks before WrestleMania.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Flair gave her thoughts on Bianca Belair's SmackDown Women's Championship win over Sasha Banks. She also opened up about her surprise omission from WWE’s biggest show of the year:

“I was devastated,” said Flair. “I did not take that easy. Missing WrestleMania was hard… As much as it hurt to miss WrestleMania, it was amazing to watch Sasha and see her succeed. Seeing her come off Mandalorian and be in the main event, that was amazing. And Bianca has that special ‘It’ factor. She needs to keep taking that and run with it. Her story, and what she embodies, it’s incredible. So I was happy for both Sasha and Bianca.”

I didn’t come this far

to only come this far…. pic.twitter.com/xS12QCZBVD — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 15, 2021

Charlotte Flair had previously appeared in title matches at every WrestleMania between 2016 and 2020. In 2019, she headlined WrestleMania 35 in a Triple Threat match against Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.

Charlotte Flair wants another rivalry with Sasha Banks

In 2016, Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks in WWE's first women's Hell in a Cell match

The Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks rivalry is widely viewed as one of the greatest in WWE’s women’s division in recent years.

Although Flair currently performs on a different brand to Banks, she is hopeful that their paths will cross again in WWE one day:

“With Sasha, I cannot wait until the day we get to bring our story full circle,” Flair added. “We were babies when we were performing in 2015. To see how far we’ve come as performers, and go back to that rivalry, I can’t wait. Seeing her main event and be the star that she is, I could not be happier for her.”

bad never looked so good pic.twitter.com/j5RJqffHle — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 16, 2021

Moving forward, Charlotte Flair’s next match will take place at Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. She is set to challenge long-term rival Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

Edited by Jack Cunningham