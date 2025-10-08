Andrade goes missing just a week after returning to AEW

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 08, 2025 01:25 GMT
Andrade made his return to AEW in 2025
Andrade made his return to AEW in 2025 (Image via Andrade's X)

Andrade shocked the wrestling world by making his return to AEW on the sixth anniversary celebration of Dynamite last week. However, just days removed from that monumental moment, the former WWE United States Champion went missing from All Elite Wrestling's television.

The Mexican wrestling sensation departed WWE and immediately joined AEW days after leaving the Stamford-based promotion. He made his debut by attacking former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega on Dynamite last week, and immediately aligned himself with The Don Callis Family.

The faction appeared for an interview with Renee Paquette in a backstage segment with Don Callis this week on Dynamite, which took place in Daily's Place in their home ground of Jacksonville, Florida. While Callis spoke about Kyle Fletcher's scheduled match with Kyle O'Reilly for his TNT championship later that night and the faction's future plans, Andrade was noticeably missing from the segment. This came as a surprise after the former NXT Champion sent shockwaves with his return to Tony Khan's company.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

WWE analyst gave his take on AEW star Andrade joining The Don Callis Family

Tony Khan's masterstroke in bringing Andrade back to All Elite Wrestling garnered major headlines for his company. Moreover, adding him to The Don Callis Family itself was an unexpected booking, possibly to channelize his immense potential and talent to become a major star in professional wrestling.

In a recent edition of Notsam Wrestling, WWE analyst Sam Roberts believed that AEW's positioning of Andrade as a top heel in the faction with Kazuchika Okada was a smart move.

I also think that Andrade comes in and fits one of those top heel spots. The idea of having Okada and Andrade and no offence to anybody else in the group, but having Okada and Andrade and positioning them as your top two guys in this faction are a great move."- [53:22-53:42]

Despite that, the former WWE superstar was nowhere to be seen a week after his comeback. So it remains to be seen if an explanation will be provided regarding his absence.

Edited by N.S Walia
