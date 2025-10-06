Andrade makes surprising statement following controversial WWE exit

Andrade was released from the WWE recently. He has now made a surprising statement.

Ad

Earlier this year, Andrade formed a successful tag team with Rey Fenix in WWE. However, this union came to a sudden halt when he was released from the sports entertainment juggernaut a few weeks ago due to disciplinary issues. Last week, El Idolo showed up in AEW and attacked Kenny Omega. He also aligned himself with Don Callis. On 3rd October, El Idolo competed in his first match since his WWE exit when he defeated DMT Azul for the Crash Heavyweight Title.

Ad

Trending

Following this match, he was interviewed by TJ Sports, where the former WWE star advised younger wrestlers to never speak ill of their previous employers after they leave the promotion. This advice is surprising because it has become the norm for wrestler to trash-talk their previous employer after leaving the company.

“As you say, when I left WWE (in 2021), my first appearance was here in Tijuana,” he continued. “I’m very grateful to The Crash for giving me the opportunity. My advice to the younger stars is to never speak badly about the companies. I’ve always left most companies on good terms. I left WWE on good terms, AEW on good terms, The Crash on good terms, CMLL on good terms, and AAA on good terms.”

Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Ad

Andrade confirms he left WWE on good terms

There has been a lot of speculation ever since the news regarding Andrade's WWE departure became public. Since then, it was reported that the AEW star had failed at least one wellness policy violation during his WWE run.

During the same interview, the former WWE star confirmed that he left the Stamford-based promotion on good terms.

Ad

“I’ve left most companies on good terms. I also left WWE well. I always tell other wrestlers–don’t speak badly about companies. Companies will always remain, but we wrestlers get injured, we pass away, and wrestling continues. That’s the advice I give: don’t badmouth promotions. When I was younger, I sometimes spoke out, but I’ve always respected every company.” [H/T RSN]

It will be interesting to see if Andrade's second run in AEW will be better than his first.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?