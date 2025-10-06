Andrade finally confirms if he has left WWE on bad terms

Following his recent departure from WWE, Andrade has finally broken his silence on an important detail about the situation. He has addressed whether he left on bad terms.
It was reported at the time that the luchador was released from the company, and this was not a case of contract expiry. He was next spotted returning to AEW, which comes as a surprise, as there is usually a 90-day no-compete period for released stars from the Stamford-based promotion.
While speaking to TJ Sports, Andrade was asked how it was going since he departed from WWE. Things have been looking up for him as of late, as he won the Crash World Heavyweight Championship. He mentioned how he felt like all things happened for a reason.
“How do I feel after leaving WWE? I had been chasing this championship for such a long time. Today, after leaving WWE, everything happens for a reason. I’ve worked hard—almost over 20 years as a professional wrestler. I’ve been in this business for more than 20 years."
Later on in the interview, he talked about his WWE departure and how, similar to other companies in the past, he left on good terms. He discussed how he had a mindset of never badmouthing wrestling promotions.
“I’ve left most companies on good terms. I also left WWE well. I always tell other wrestlers—don’t speak badly about companies. Companies will always remain, but we wrestlers get injured, we pass away, and wrestling continues. That’s the advice I give: don’t badmouth promotions. When I was younger, I sometimes spoke out, but I’ve always respected every company.” [H/T RSN]
Andrade sets the record straight regarding his previous AEW departure
The former NXT Champion recently aired his grievances against wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer. This comes after Meltzer claimed that during his last run in AEW, he went to WWE despite convincing Tony Khan that he was staying.
Andrade took to X/Twitter and revealed that he had a conversation with Khan prior to his departure, and even thanked him for the opportunities he was given during his time with the company.
"@davemeltzerWON You talk too much s**t without proof, and Sir, I'll only tell you one thing: when my contract with AEW ended, I personally went man to man to thank MR. TONY KHAN for the opportunity to be in AEW, and that's all I'll tell you. If I wanted to talk more, I would show you that you're wrong about many things. But you keep killing the business! Yo le deseo lo mejor!!" wrote Andrade.
Andrade's last run in AEW cannot be categorized as completely memorable, but now he has a chance to make up for this. Aligning with the Don Callis Family is a great move, and it remains to be seen whether he'll thrive with the faction.
