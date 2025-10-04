Andrade becomes Heavyweight Champion just a few weeks after leaving WWE

Former NXT Champion Andrade recently returned to AEW. The Mexican star's second WWE run was arguably underwhelming. He didn't find much success under Triple H's creative leadership.On this week's Dynamite, Andrade showed up in a mask and received a thunderous reaction when he removed it. Furthermore, he brutally attacked former world champion Kenny Omega and joined The Don Callis Family. A few hours ago, the 35-year-old wrestled his first match since leaving the Stamford-based promotion.The former La Sombra locked horns with Crash Heavyweight Champion DMT Azul for his title on the promotion's October 3, 2025, show, which took place at the Municipal Auditorium Fausto Gutierrez Moreno in Tijuana. El Idolo dethroned the champion, winning his first-ever title since leaving the sports entertainment juggernaut.It will be interesting to see what El Idolo will do in All Elite Wrestling. He is expected to make some major moves alongside his Don Callis Family teammates.Don Callis on why he added Andrade to his factionWith the addition of Andrade, The Don Callis family has gotten significantly stronger than before. The veteran manager recently took to X to explain why the former United States Champion was a great fit in his faction.One of the main reasons Callis hired El Idolo was due to their mutual disdain for Kenny Omega.&quot;ANDRADE FITS THE DON CALLIS FAMILY TO A TEE!! GREAT ATHLETE, SUPERIOR GENETICS INTERNATIONAL SUPERSTUD WRESTLER WHO HAPPENS TO HATE DUMB F*CK KENNY OMEGA. TYSON SMITH MUST BE PUT ON THE GROUND,&quot; Callis wrote.The Don Callis Family currently consists of fourteen individuals, including Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, Kazuchika Okada, Wardlow, and more. It remains to be seen what the future holds for this group.What are your thoughts on El Idolo's AEW comeback? Hit the discuss button and sound off.