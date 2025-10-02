Don Callis explains why he added former WWE star Andrade to his group

Andrade joined the Don Callis Family last night on Dynamite. Don Callis has now explained why he added the former WWE star.After spending over a year in WWE, Andrade was released from his contract a few weeks ago, reportedly due to disciplinary issues. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about his future. This week on AEW Dynamite, El Idolo made a surprise return to the Jacksonville-based promotion and attacked Kenny Omega. He then seemingly aligned himself with Don Callis.Now, Don Callis has explained why he added Andrade to his already massive faction.&quot;ANDRADE FITS THE DON CALLIS FAMILY TO A TEE!! GREAT ATHLETE, SUPERIOR GENETICS INTERNATIONAL SUPERSTUD WRESTLER WHO HAPPENS TO HATE DUMB F**K KENNY OMEGA. TYSON SMITH MUST BE PUT ON THE GROUND&quot;Check out his post here:The Invisible Hand @TheDonCallisLINKANDRADE FITS THE DON CALLIS FAMILY TO A TEE!! GREAT ATHLETE, SUPERIOR GENETICS INTERNATIONAL SUPERSTUD WRESTLER WHO HAPPENS TO HATE DUMB F**K KENNY OMEGA. TYSON SMITH MUST BE PUT ON THE GROUNDFormer WWE star Andrade made history by returning to AEW this weekAndrade first gained global traction after joining WWE in 2015. He wrestled on NXT for several years before transitioning to the main roster. After a disappointing run on the main roster, he was granted his release from the sports entertainment juggernaut. Following his departure from the Stamford-based promotion, he went to AEW in 2021.He started his run in Tony Khan's promotion prominently and was a regular feature on TV. However, he soon struggled to find his place on TV and left the company to return to the Stamford-based promotion last year. During his second run in the Triple H-led company, Andrade was involved in an amazing feud with Carmelo Hayes that featured some brilliant matches. However, after his sudden release, he has now joined AEW and aligned with Don Callis. By doing so, he has become the first person to switch between both companies twice, since nobody has ever done this before.It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Andrade in All Elite Wrestling.