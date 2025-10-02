  • home icon
  Don Callis explains why he added former WWE star Andrade to his group

Don Callis explains why he added former WWE star Andrade to his group

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 02, 2025 17:33 GMT
Andrade and Don Callis
Andrade is popular among the fans (Image credit: AEW's YouTube channel)

Andrade joined the Don Callis Family last night on Dynamite. Don Callis has now explained why he added the former WWE star.

After spending over a year in WWE, Andrade was released from his contract a few weeks ago, reportedly due to disciplinary issues. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about his future. This week on AEW Dynamite, El Idolo made a surprise return to the Jacksonville-based promotion and attacked Kenny Omega. He then seemingly aligned himself with Don Callis.

Now, Don Callis has explained why he added Andrade to his already massive faction.

"ANDRADE FITS THE DON CALLIS FAMILY TO A TEE!! GREAT ATHLETE, SUPERIOR GENETICS INTERNATIONAL SUPERSTUD WRESTLER WHO HAPPENS TO HATE DUMB F**K KENNY OMEGA. TYSON SMITH MUST BE PUT ON THE GROUND"

Check out his post here:

Former WWE star Andrade made history by returning to AEW this week

Andrade first gained global traction after joining WWE in 2015. He wrestled on NXT for several years before transitioning to the main roster. After a disappointing run on the main roster, he was granted his release from the sports entertainment juggernaut. Following his departure from the Stamford-based promotion, he went to AEW in 2021.

He started his run in Tony Khan's promotion prominently and was a regular feature on TV. However, he soon struggled to find his place on TV and left the company to return to the Stamford-based promotion last year. During his second run in the Triple H-led company, Andrade was involved in an amazing feud with Carmelo Hayes that featured some brilliant matches.

However, after his sudden release, he has now joined AEW and aligned with Don Callis. By doing so, he has become the first person to switch between both companies twice, since nobody has ever done this before.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Andrade in All Elite Wrestling.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
