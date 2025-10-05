  • home icon
Andrade trashes report relating to his AEW departure; reveals how it went down between him and Tony Khan

By Karan Raj
Modified Oct 05, 2025 13:41 GMT
Andrade returned to AEW on the six year anniversary of Dynamite [Image via AEW
Andrade returned to AEW on the six year anniversary of Dynamite [Image via AEW's YouTube]

Andrade has stirred the pot online after revealing details about his exit from AEW and criticizing a recent report about his departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Andrade's second coming to AEW has been under the microscope since he became the first wrestler to switch between the Jacksonville-based promotion and WWE twice. El Idolo, who was released by the Stamford-based company last month, returned to Tony Khan's promotion on the six-year anniversary of Dynamite this past Wednesday. Recently, legendary wrestling analyst Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, who has been critical of Andrade in the past, reported that the former NXT champion had convinced Tony Khan he was staying before departing for WWE after his contract expired. Now, Andrade has hit back at the veteran.

Taking to X, El Idolo tagged Meltzer in a post in which he accused the analyst of speaking without any proof and said that he is damaging the business.

"@davemeltzerWON You talk too much s**t without proof, and Sir, I'll only tell you one thing: when my contract with AEW ended, I personally went man to man to thank MR. TONY KHAN for the opportunity to be in AEW, and that's all I'll tell you. If I wanted to talk more, I would show you that you're wrong about many things. But you keep killing the business! Yo le deseo lo mejor!!," wrote Andrade
Don Callis reveals why he added Andrade to his faction in AEW

Last Wednesday, Andrade returned to All Elite Wrestling, attacked Kenny Omega, and, in a shocking turn of events, joined the Don Callis Family. Now, the manager has explained his decision to bring Andrade into the faction. Taking to X, Callis stated that the partnership comes from their mutual dislike for Kenny Omega.

"ANDRADE FITS THE DON CALLIS FAMILY TO A TEE!! GREAT ATHLETE, SUPERIOR GENETICS INTERNATIONAL SUPERSTUD WRESTLER WHO HAPPENS TO HATE DUMB F*CK KENNY OMEGA. TYSON SMITH MUST BE PUT ON THE GROUND," Callis wrote.

It will be interesting to see what happens next for Andrade now that he's part of All Elite Wrestling's most dominant faction.

Edited by Karan Raj
