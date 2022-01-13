"Name the price?" – Former WWE Superstar proposes an interesting offer to AEW veteran Sting

Andrade El Idolo recently took to Twitter to propose a tempting offer to fellow AEW star Sting.

The former NXT Champion is eyeing a deal to bring Darby Allin into the fold as his new assistant. Andrade wants to make this an official business agreement and has even asked the WCW Icon to 'name a price' in exchange for his friend.

After not getting a response from The Vigilante during AEW Dynamite last night, Andrade decided to make the same offer on Twitter. He instructed his on-screen assistant Jose Garcia to ask the WWE Hall of Famer whether he'd like to have cash, check, or direct money transfer:

Though Andrade may not have gotten his opponent's attention yet, he continued his business dealings with Matt Hardy tonight. Meanwhile, the face-painted duo took revenge on The Acclaimed, who ambushed the two men due to a distraction from Andrade a few weeks ago.

AEW has now announced a tag team match between the two teams for the Dynamite episode next week. It's worth noting that Sting and Darby Allin are undefeated in the tag team division thus far. Andrade will surely try to end their winning run by some sort of interference next week.

Andrade could bring Ric Flair to fight Sting and Darby Allin in AEW

Darby Allin wouldn't be interested in allying with Andrade El Idolo. That said, the ongoing angle could lead to a tag team match, pitting the face-painted stars against Andrade and a partner of his choosing.

Last year, the former TNT Champion was optimistic about the idea of teaming up with Sting to face Andrade and Ric Flair in AEW:

"Yeah, that’d be fun! Anything is possible, I feel. You’ve just gotta be patient and see what goes down, and where the wind takes you," Darby Allin said.

Also Read Article Continues below

Interestingly enough, Andrade has teased Flair's arrival in Tony Khan's promotion several times. While the said idea sounds exhilarating on paper, only time will tell whether or not The Nature Boy joins All Elite Wrestling.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Which match would you be more interested in watching? Sting vs. Andrade Sting and Darby Allin vs. Andrade and Ric Flair 3 votes so far