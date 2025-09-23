  • home icon
  • Andrade references MJF in a message post-WWE release

Andrade references MJF in a message post-WWE release

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 23, 2025 18:48 GMT
Andrade and MJF
Andrade and MJF [Image via WWE.com & MJF's Instagram]

Andrade recently made headlines on the internet after it was reported that he had been unexpectedly released from WWE. Since then, various speculations have been made about his future in the world of professional wrestling. Amid all these speculations, El Idolo dropped a message referencing AEW's MJF.

The former WWE United States Champion referenced MJF's recent loss against Mistico at CMLL's 92nd Anniversary show. Just a day before AEW All Out, The Salt of Earth unsuccessfully defended his CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship against Mistico. It was an embarrassing defeat for the former AEW World Champion that destroyed his momentum for All Out the next day.

Taking to X/Twitter, Andrade asked his fans about the result of the recent MJF and Mistico match at CMLL. It was a direct shot at Maxwell Jacob Friedman to rub salt on his wounds following his three consecutive big-time losses in professional wrestling.

"Who won??? @The_MJF or @caristicomx," he wrote.

Check out his X post below:

Besides, with that post, Andrade has dropped a serious hint that he could be making his return to All Elite Wrestling in the coming months. El Idolo made his return to WWE in 2024 after a decent run in AEW.

However, despite spending over a year in the Stamford-based promotion, he failed to achieve the spotlight, leading to his departure from the company.

WWE reportedly had buyer's remorse with Andrade

Andrade made his return during the Royal Rumble match in 2024. Initially, the Latino star received a loud pop from the fans. However, his presence got lost in the shuffle on SmackDown for more than a year. Therefore, WWE had buyer's remorse with him, as per recent reports.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE aimed to attract El Idolo's fan base to the Stamford-based promotion with his return. However, after receiving an initial positive response, the 35-year-old star failed to create a bigger impact, leading WWE to feel dissatisfied with his presence on the roster.

Moreover, despite adding him to the United States Championship picture, fans did not give him as much as WWE expected. Often, fans complain that the company's lack of creative direction has destroyed the former AEW star's character, making his run underwhelming. With that said, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Latino star from here on.

