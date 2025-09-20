WWE reportedly had buyer's remorse with 35-year-old star

WWE, under Triple H's creative leadership, has given a second chance to a variety of superstars. According to a new report, it was stated that the management had buyer's remorse with a signing that was recently released from the Stamford-based promotion.

In 2024, Andrade returned to the company under the Triple H-led creative regime and competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match. After a few months, the 35-year-old star's run fizzled out, but he was still used on television. Later, he formed a tag team with Rey Fénix on WWE SmackDown and was having a decent run before he was released.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), it was noted that the company had buyer's remorse with Andrade's return to the Stamford-based promotion. The report further elaborated that the management brought him in with the expectations of grabbing his fan base's attention after his return to the company.

However, the former United States Champion failed to make an impact similar to what Cody Rhodes' and CM Punk's returns did for the product. Moreover, the fans didn't react to Andrade well after the initial pop during the Men's Royal Rumble match in Florida, and the lack of creative direction didn't help his case.

Andrade purposely got himself fired from the company, says ex-WWE personality

Andrade's release came out of nowhere, as the former United States Champion was unable to reach for a while before WWE decided to let him go. However, Dutch Mantell thinks it was on purpose.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran thinks that the 35-year-old star didn't want to be in the promotion, which is why he got himself fired out of nowhere.

"I think he wanted to get fired. He had to. Listen, if you have a job and you want to keep the job, if your place of employment calls you, won't you try to call them back the same day at least? He went weeks and weeks without calling them back. So, he was telling them, 'Hey, I don't want to be there.' I have no idea why he didn't want to be there. Most guys are knocking themselves out to get to WWE, and he's knocking himself out to get released, and they finally give him his wish," Mantell said.

Andrade's next match following his release was announced, and it's set to take place on 3rd October.

