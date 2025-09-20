BREAKING: Andrade's first match after leaving WWE announced

Andrade's sudden departure from WWE this September shocked a lot of fans as it seemingly came out of nowhere. Now, his first match after leaving WWE has officially been announced.There were a lot of rumors on why &quot;El Idolo&quot; left the sports entertainment juggernaut, and the reports indicated that one part of it may have had to do with a Wellness Policy Violation he faced in his most recent run. He was also reportedly scheduled to face The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Titles at Clash in Paris, along with his partner Rey Fenix, but plans fell through as he was reportedly unreachable for a while. Now, he is all set to return to his home country of Mexico, where he will make his first post-WWE appearance at The Crash Lucha Libre in Tijuana on October 3rd.This means that the end of Andrade's run was most likely a decision made on WWE's end after the recent issues that they faced with him. Thankfully, he was grateful to the sports entertainment juggernaut and expressed his gratitude on social media, which was a stark contrast from the first time, when he didn't necessarily leave on good terms.The future is up in the air for El Idolo, who looks like he's going to be returning to Mexico for another run. It was in his home country where he had his first major run and became an acclaimed superstar. Unfortunately, he never reached the level that many within WWE had hoped for when he burst onto the scene back in 2016.There's no denying that Andrade is an exceptional talent, and hopefully, he reinvents himself before making a splash in the bigger wrestling world once again. We wish him the best in whatever lies ahead for him in professional wrestling.