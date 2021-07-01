Andrade's debut, huge title match, and more announced for next week's AEW Dynamite 

AEW Dynamite's return to Wednesday nights this week saw a spectacular night of action. With Tony Khan's promotion getting back on the road next week onwards, it has announced a pay-per-view-worthy line-up for AEW Dynamite's special show called Road Rager.

The tag team champions Young Bucks will defend their titles against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero. The challengers defeated the champions on the latest edition of Dynamite to earn the shot. Though it's atypical of AEW to make champions lose in a non-title match and book a rematch just a week later, the contest promises to be nothing less than tremendous going by the quality of today's bout.

Andrade's AEW debut scheduled for next week

AEW's latest blockbuster signee, Andrade El Idolo, will make his in-ring debut in the promotion next week, where he squares off against Matt Sydal. The outcome is predictable, but Andrade and Sydal are top-tier workers who could deliver a terrific contest for the fans in attendance.

Apart from that, Cody Rhodes could wrap up his feud with The Factory's QT Marshall in a Strap match at AEW Dynamite: Road Rager. The months-long feud has been underwhelming, and could culminate with Cody winning and moving on to more important things in the promotion.

What else will go down at AEW Dynamite: Road Rager?

The Pinnacle's FTR and Wardlow will lock horns with Inner Circle's Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager. FTR and the duo of Santana and Ortiz will build fan anticipation ahead of their dream tag team match.

Plus, the team of Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander will take on The Bunny and The Blade in an intergender tag team match. Finally, MJF and Chris Jericho will have a face-off, where The Pinnacle's leader will lay out stipulations Jericho will have to follow in order to have a match with him.

Here's the updated card for next week's AEW Dynamite:

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

QT Marshall vs. Cody Rhodes (South Beach Strap Match)

MJF to announce stipulations for Chris Jericho to get through to have a match with MJF. If they have a match and Jericho loses, he will leave MJF alone forever.

Andrade El Idolo vs. Matt Sydal

Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy vs. The Bunny and The Blade

Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz with Konnan vs. Wardlow and FTR with Tully Blanchard

Which match are you looking forward to the most? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Vishal Kataria