Andrade sends a special fourth-anniversary message for WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

AEW star Andrade El Idolo recently took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message for WWE veteran Charlotte Flair.

The 36-year-old star has proved herself to be one of the biggest stars in the Stamford-based Promotion. In her decade-long run in WWE, she has bagged several titles. She also currently holds the SmackDown Women's Championship.

According to Bleacher Report, Charlotte Flair and AEW star Andrade El Idolo started dating in February 2019. She married Andrade in May last year. Their romance has certainly stood the test of time, as was evident by a recent Instagram post by Andrade celebrating their relationship.

"The first time I saw My #Mami in a red dress in Cancun, I thought they changed the girl who came with me because she looked different, beautiful and most importantly that night she didn’t put on makeup. she had me in her pockets!!’ 2019, 2020, 2021 2023," wrote Andrade.

You can check out the full post here:

A former WWE Superstar recently commented on Andrade El Idolo's personality

While Andrade was involved in a controversy with Sammy Guevara in AEW last year, Dax Harwood recently stated that he has a lot of respect for him because the former WWE star stands up for what he believes in.

In an episode of the FTR podcast, the former RAW Tag Team Champion shared his thoughts about the Mexican star, admitting that the latter was 'proud.'

"All I know is Andrade is a proud human being, you know, and I do know that if you're gonna rattle his cage, he's ready to go. He is another guy who stands up for what he believes in, so I have a lot of respect , he and I are very close as far as like wrestling comrades go," Dax Harwood said. [1:2:59 - 1:03:32]

Andrade's last AEW match was in September last year, during a ladder match at the All Out pay-per-view. It remains to be seen what is next for him in the future.

Do you want to see Andrade back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes