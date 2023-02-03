Dax Harwood says absent AEW star "stands up for what he believes in" following backstage altercation

Former WWE Superstar Dax Harwood recently spoke highly of an absent AEW star.

The absent AEW star in question, Andrade El Idolo, has been away from the promotion for a significant period. He was also previously involved in a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara, which led to him getting suspended.

In an episode of the FTR podcast, Dax Harwood was asked about his opinion on the highly publicized conflict between Sammy and Andrade. In response, the FTR member shared his perception of the Mexican star.

"All I know is Andrade is a proud human being, you know, and I do know that if you're gonna rattle his cage, he's ready to go. He is another guy who stands up for what he believes in, so I have a lot of respect , he and I are very close as far as like wrestling comrades go," Dax Harwood said. (1:-2:59 - 1:03:32)

Dax Harwood recently praised another AEW star

Dax Harwood also recently praised former Pinnacle member Shawn Spears.

In an episode of FTR with Dax podcast, the former WWE Superstar spoke about Shawn Spears in a positive tone. He also drew similarities between Spears and Randy Orton.

"[He's] an incredible human being. Great person," Harwood said. "I could go on and on about his talents, but none of the fans would fully understand how good he really is. He is Randy Orton-esque good as far as putting himself in the right position. Never messing up. Never blowing up. You know, making things look so smooth – almost too smooth – which makes people think that the other guy is the one doing the good work when it's actually Spears." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

As of now, Spears is on a hiatus from the Jacksonville-based promotion. It remains to be seen when he will return to AEW.

