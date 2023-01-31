Top AEW star believes 41-year-old is very 'Randy Orton-esque'

Randy Orton is currently out of in-ring action owing to an assault at the hands of The Bloodline in May last year. During his expansive career, he has been a massive influence for rising and current talents of the industry. Dax Harwood recently compared Shawn Spears to the WWE Superstar.

Spears was briefly associated with WWE from 2006 to 2009, and then again from 2013 to 2019 under the moniker 'Tye Dillinger'. He also appeared as a surprise entrant in the 2017 Royal Rumble. He signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and aligned himself with Wardlow and MJF to form the faction 'The Pinnacle'.

On the latest edition of FTR with Dax podcast, the AEW star talked about Shawn Spears and compared him to The Viper:

"[He's] an incredible human being. Great person," Harwood said. "I could go on and on about his talents, but none of the fans would fully understand how good he really is. He is Randy Orton-esque good as far as putting himself in the right position. Never messing up. Never blowing up. You know, making things look so smooth – almost too smooth – which makes people think that the other guy is the one doing the good work when it's actually Spears." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Dax Harwood refused to do a segment involving an attack on Randy Orton

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler competed in WWE under the name 'The Revival'. The duo actively competed in the tag team division and even held the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships on three occasions.

On the same edition of FTR with Dax podcast, Harwood recalled an incident with WWE creative where they were supposed to head out and launch an attack on Randy Orton, while they were considered under the NXT brand:

"We were called by the WWE travel services to tell us that we were needed for 'RAW' and we lost it," Harwood said. "We said, 'absolutely not.' They said, 'Well, right now, the creative [plans are] you guys are coming in and are going to attack Randy, and then 'NXT' is going to come in and jump you guys and beat you down.' We said, 'No, absolutely not. We're not coming in to do that.'"

The last time Orton appeared on WWE television was in May against The Usos for the unification of the tag team titles.

