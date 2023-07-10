Andrade teases teaming up with possibly returning female AEW star against The House of Black

Andrade El Idolo has had several thorns in his side, specifically the House of Black. Aside from facing some of its members in the last few weeks, he has had to fend off attacks, and taunts from the faction.

A few days ago on Collision, the former United States Champion was interviewed regarding the House of Black, who took away his personal mask. This clearly means a lot to Andrade, so he questioned the faction and wanted to confront them and take back his mask. Malakai Black then had some words for him, clearly showing that this feud is far from over, and it seems that Andrade has numbers to get past.

On Twitter, Thunder Rosa posted a picture of herself and the former NXT Champion. He then replied with four simple emojis, which teased Rosa's return, and how she could be back in action. She could be the one to put away Julia Hart of the House of Black.

After heartfelt message, Andrade El Idolo says AEW star's return will make Collision much better

AEW Collision has already been around for almost a month, and while the ratings and viewership are less than ideal, it seems that many are unfazed. This includes Andrade El Idolo. He was one of the stars that made their returns to the promotion on the Saturday show.

He praised and gave a heartfelt message to the promotion and to Collision's locker room, saying how the three weeks have been full of hard work. He appreciated everyone who put their effort into making it all possible. Toward the message, however, he mentions one important name on Collision whose return could add to the success of the show. The star is former Women's Champion Thunder Rosa.

"I respect all the talent of all the AEW brands, remember if they respect me, they will always receive my respect. Because they all work hard to earn a place. I am AEW Collision and I love the locker room, we have (had) only 3 weeks on television and we have achieved in 3 weeks what other brands have in 4 years... I would love that the people who were in charge of preparing the first AEW Collision show in Chicago, those people are in charge of doing all the shows week after week. We have a lot of top talent... Thunder Rosa’s comeback will be great! Imagine her beating up Julia Hart and getting my mask back and maybe having our own championship that CM PUNK never lost."

With teases of an ally finally joining Andrade's side, it will interesting to see how this shapes up the feud against the House of Black.

Do you think Thunder Rosa is the right person to help face the House of Black? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

