Angry AEW star drops F-Bomb on live television

A major AEW star could not keep his cool tonight on Dynamite when he suddenly dropped an F-bomb on live television. This is rare behavior from an individual who has maintained a calm demeanor.

Chris Jericho has not had the best week, as he dropped his ROH World Championship to Bandido in a controversial finish at AEW Dynasty last Sunday. His branches were also unsuccessful, as they came up short of winning the tag team titles from the Hurt Syndicate.

The Learning Tree brought them out to talk about all that had happened recently. Big Bill spoke first and mentioned how he hated being Jericho's body bag. The Nueve responded that he was disappointed in Bill for not being there for him during his match and even blamed him for his loss.

The veteran then had a meltdown and began smashing the TV monitor in the ring with his baseball bat. He continuously rubbed his disappointment in the faces of his branches. Jericho dropping the F-bomb can be seen at the 1:36 mark of the video below.

Chris Jericho then revealed that he would be stepping away from AEW for the foreseeable future. In the meantime, it remains to be seen how Big Bill and Bryan Keith will handle their business.

