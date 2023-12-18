Anna Jay makes her choice clear regarding rejoining AEW faction

Anna Jay's recent statement on social media has made her choices clear in regard to her future in the land of All Elite.

The 25-year-old star came into the mainstream spotlight as a member of the cult faction, The Dark Order, in 2020. Things looked promising for her as a member of the group. But it wasn't until July 2022 that Anna chose to align herself with the Jericho Appreciation Society, betraying the menacing stable and leaving them behind in her rearview.

However, recent events pointed toward her return to the Dark Order faction in the near future. A fan wrote on Twitter that Jay needs to join Dark Order again and the star wasted no time in crushing all hopes, addressing the subject of rejoining the AEW faction.

"I think Anna needs to be alone for a minute."

Anna's statement makes her decision crystal clear that she would want to keep Dark Order days in the history books for now.

Jim Cornette on whether WWE should sign Anna Jay

Wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently gave his opinion on Anna Jay's future. On the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran discussed the idea of Jay potentially being a great addition to WWE's developmental brand, NXT.

"She's got some height. She's got some weight, especially where you like it and hopefully send to NXT to learn how to wrestle," Cornette said.

Cornette stressed the fact that she needed to work on her wrestling skills and that WWE could be the place for her development as a skilled in-ring competitor.

Jay is currently aligned with "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker. Her recent in-ring bout on AEW Rampage saw her wrestle Red Velvet, which she won.

