Another AEW hiring announced days after All In

A prominent artist has announced that he's signed with AEW. The name in question is graphic designer and illustrator Jacob C. Paul (JCP Designs).

JCP will oversee All Elite Wrestling's merchandise department. The company's merchandise is sold through the company's website and Pro Wrestling Tees.

On his X (Twitter) account, JCP gave some details about his new position and also posted his own All Elite graphic. He also expressed his excitement about working with an ''amazing roster.''

"Thanks to the folks at @PWTees, I’m proud to announce that I am now an official artist for @AEW merch! I’ve been lucky enough to work with #AEW talent before, and I look forward to work[ing] with more of the amazing roster! Keep an eye on @shopaew for my designs!" he wrote.

Vince Russo believes Tony Khan signing Ricochet to AEW will not be beneficial

Ricochet arrived in All Elite Wrestling at All In 2024 after his shocking departure from WWE earlier this summer. The One and Only entered the Casino Gauntlet Match at Wembley Stadium this past Sunday.

However, he failed to emerge victorious. The former Speed Champion is set to make his singles in-ring debut for Tony Khan's promotion this Wednesday. He will face Kyle Fletcher on this week's Dynamite.

In a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo podcast, Vince Russo questioned whether Ricochet would be valuable to the Jacksonville-based promotion. The veteran claimed that Tony Khan gave a huge contract to the former WWE star without giving a thought to the matter.

"Is Ricochet gonna put one more butt in a seat? Or is he gonna sell one more ticket? Do you think he [Tony Khan] even asks himself that question, or he is such a mark for the guy that he basically just says, 'Ok bro, tell me what you want, and I will send the contract home,'" he stated. [3:34 onwards]

It will be interesting to see how Ricochet fares in All Elite Wrestling.

