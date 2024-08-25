  • home icon
  • Tony Khan is making a huge mistake with reported ex-WWE signing to AEW, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Tony Khan is making a huge mistake with reported ex-WWE signing to AEW, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Aug 25, 2024 00:22 GMT
Tony Khan reportedly signed another former WWE star to AEW [Image credit: AEW
Tony Khan reportedly signed another former WWE star to AEW [Image credit: AEW's YouTube channel (left) WWE's X account (right)]

Tony Khan is rumored to have snatched up another former WWE Superstar for his AEW roster, catching fans by surprise. However, a veteran thinks this may not prove to be a good decision from a business perspective.

The reported signing, Ricochet, is one of the most well-known high-fliers in pro wrestling currently. Since his departure from the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year, fans have questioned whether he would be joining AEW next. His in-ring skill and fast-paced moveset have certainly caught the eye of Tony Khan if rumors are to be believed.

However, former WWE head writer, Vince Russo thinks signing Ricochet does not help AEW much. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo about the Jacksonville-based company's dwindling ratings and ticket sales. He noted that the reported new signing wouldn't change the issues the promotion had been facing lately.

"Is Ricochet gonna put one more butt in a seat? Or is he gonna sell one more ticket? [...] Do you think he [Tony Khan] even asks himself that question, or he is such a mark for the guy that he basically just says 'Ok bro, tell me what you want and I will send the contract home,'" he stated. [3:34 onwards]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Bill Apter is also not optimistic about the former WWE star's run in AEW

Despite Ricochet being incredibly talented in his own right, Bill Apter is worried about him getting lost in the mid-card in AEW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine show hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran explained that Ricochet joining TNA would have been better, considering the promotion's recent collaboration with WWE. He was afraid that the 35-year-old could get lost in the mid-card category in All Elite Wrestling.

"If he goes into TNA, he's eventually gonna go back into WWE because they are like a direct line now to NXT which would be okay. But, I think if he goes to AEW he's gonna get lost in the mid-card. I hate to say it. He's a great worker but he's gonna get lost in the mid-card," he said. [6:15-6:36]

You can hear Apter's comments in the video below:

For now, only time will tell what Ricochet's future holds.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Writing with Russo and embed the exclusive YouTube video, with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
