Did CM Punk make more money with WWE than AEW in merchandise? Comparing the potential numbers

Survivor Series 2023 was the night when the pro wrestling world felt shockwaves as CM Punk returned to WWE after nearly a decade. Not only did his return shatter records on social media, but he also seemingly took the WWE Shop by storm.

His saga of returns began in August 2021, when he made his pro wrestling comeback for the first time in seven years at All Elite Wrestling. Punk soon became the top merchandise seller in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

However, when comparing his merchandise sales in both WWE and AEW following his two epic returns, the Second City Saint has been far ahead in the Stamford-based promotion.

CM Punk became the top merchandise seller in AEW within three days of his debut, surpassing the highest-selling record of seven years, as Pro Wrestling Tees tweeted. On the other hand, he apparently sold an astronomical amount of WWE merchandise on the same night following his return at the Survivor Series.

According to PWInsider, the revenue that the Straight Edge Superstar generated from his merchandise sales on the night of his WWE return is expected to be in six figures, somewhere between $100,000 and $999,999. It is seemingly way more than what he achieved in three days at AEW.

Did CM Punk reveal the two main events of WrestleMania 40?

This week on Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins confronted the Straight Edge Superstar for the first time since his return. Rollins did not hold back from lashing out at Punk as he said everything he had been waiting to say.

However, in all that, the Second City Saint seemingly gave a major insight into WrestleMania 40. Replying to The Visionary's statements, CM Punk stated that when he wins the Royal Rumble 2024, Seth Rollins could be the champion he challenges at The Show of Shows.

This Rollins vs. Punk feud is expected to be one of the main events of WrestleMania 40, and the latter's recent promo solidifies it. However, it also apparently gave away the other main event of the night, which is expected to be Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes.

The two superstars are rumored to go against each other in what could be the second chapter of their rivalry. CM Punk's promo gives a potential spoiler, bolstering the rumors about the two main events of WrestleMania 40.

