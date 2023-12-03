Has WWE already planted seeds for CM Punk's mega match at WrestleMania 40? Decoding the cues

CM Punk is currently riding on the edge of a lightning bolt, as he is one of the hottest topics in the realm of pro wrestling. His astounding WWE return at the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event took the world by storm.

It looks like WWE has already planted seeds for his WrestleMania 40 plans. The superstar who is expected to lock horns with The Second City Saint at The Showcase of the Immortals is none other than the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Long before, when Punk was not even a part of WWE, Rollins once called himself The Best In The World. During the build-up to his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, The Visionary said, "My 100% makes me the best in the world."

It has been CM Punk's trademark phrase over the years. Moreover, during his feud with Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins once uttered the line, "Go cry me a river," which has a connection with the 45-year-old.

It was the exact same line that Jack Perry said at AEW All In, which led to the altercation that got CM Punk fired. WWE has seemingly sown the seeds for a potential match between Punk and Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

Decoding other cues for CM Punk's WrestleMania 40 feud

The Straight Edge Superstar returned to WWE this year at the Survivor Series. While fans went berserk on his historic return, Seth Rollins was furious, as he has a real-life animosity with Punk.

The Visionary was seen enraged, throwing a tirade at the returning superstar. He even made an NSFW gesture and tried to get his hands on The Second City Saint, who was at the ramp.

However, this was all predetermined to highlight their real-life animosity. WWE seemingly did that on purpose to turn it into an angle for their upcoming potential feud in the company.

The greatest hint that WWE dropped was on the following episode of RAW when Seth Rollins publicly disdained CM Punk in his promo. He clearly revealed that he was not happy to see the 45-year-old back.

Not only that, The Straight Edge Superstar also acknowledged the fact that there are people who are not happy to see him back. He implicitly took a shot at the current World Heavyweight Champion.

Therefore, from all the aforementioned segments, it looks like WWE has already planted the seeds for a blockbuster match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins at The Grandest Stage of Them All next year.

