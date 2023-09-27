WWE cooking CM Punk's major feud with Seth Rollins? Potential hint analyzed

CM Punk is currently one of the hottest names in the pro wrestling industry, and his return to the Stamford-based promotion could be just a matter of time. WWE has been making subtle references to Punk on the last two weeks' episodes of Monday Night RAW.

Cody Rhodes might have hinted at the 44-year-old's ongoing situation during a promo last week on RAW. The American Nightmare said that Jey Uso is one of the very best in the world and he deserves a second chance, which could have been directed at the former AEW star.

This week on the red brand, Seth Rollins did the same when he dropped a subtle reference to CM Punk during his heated promo against Shinsuke Nakamura. Rollins said, "My 100% makes me the best in the world."

The Visionary using Punk's catchphrase and proclaiming himself as the best in the world might be a tease that WWE is furtively cooking a major feud between the two superstars. It could come to fruition if the Second City Saint returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

Ever since his controversial departure from AEW, the Chicago-born wrestler has been linked to a WWE return. While there's been no official word on whether it will happen, a program between CM Punk and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 for the World Heavyweight Title could be in the works internally.

Expand Tweet

Decoding CM Punk's potential itinerary to WWE

2014 was the year when Phil Brooks left WWE, and now, almost 10 years later, he could be looking to step foot in the Stamford-based promotion to have a fresh beginning. He is heavily rumored to make his much-anticipated return to WWE following his controversial exit from AEW.

WWE's upcoming premium live event, Survivor Series, will take place at Chicago's Allstate Arena, which makes it the perfect stage for Punk to return. However, WWE might save his grand homecoming for a bigger stage during the WrestleMania season.

Royal Rumble 2024 could be the place where the "Cult of Personality" hits the stadium to a thunderous pop from the WWE Universe, with CM Punk making his return at the #30 spot in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Expand Tweet

While the prospect of him winning the Rumble is pretty low, Punk can simply make his much-anticipated return at Tropicana Field during the January extravaganza and challenge The Visionary to a one-on-one match.

The two superstars have a long history, and they could craft a compelling storyline for WrestleMania 40. CM Punk could possibly battle Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.