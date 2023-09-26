"Yeah, it's happening," "Survivor Series 2023" - WWE fans convinced released star is returning after Seth Rollins makes subtle reference on RAW

WWE World Champion Seth Rollins referenced former AEW star CM Punk in a fiery promo on Raw tonight.

Seth has been involved in a bitter feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, and the two men will go head to head for the world title at WWE Fastlane.

During his promo on RAW, Rollins said that he was the ‘Best in the world,’ seemingly referencing CM Punk, much to the fans' amazement.

That prompted fans on social media to come up with theories about CM Punk making his much-wanted return to WWE.

Check out some responses below:

If CM Punk does indeed come back to WWE, it should not be a surprise if he goes after Seth Rollins.

Jinder Mahal wants to take on Seth Rollins

WWE had great success in India after the recently concluded Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad. Seeing the success, Jinder Mahal has revealed that he would like to face Seth if there were a show in India again.

Jinder Mahal was speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda Wrestling when he revealed his plans.

"I would love it. I can't promise anything. That responsibility is on the fans. Make so much noise that WWE has no choice, so they come back regularly, maybe every year, to India, even Hyderabad, anywhere and then one day, WrestleMania in India," said Mahal. [2:26 - 2:42]

A match against Rollins would give Mahal’s career a much-needed boost, given that it has stagnated.

What do you think of the potential match between Rollins and Mahal? Sound off in the comments below.