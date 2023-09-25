"We have history" - Former WWE Champion wants a WrestleMania match against Seth Rollins in India (Exclusive)

Jinder Mahal recently stated that if WrestleMania were ever to happen in India, he would like to face WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at the show.

The company recently came down to Hyderabad, India, for Superstar Spectacle 2023. The show was an unqualified success with memorable matches, further elevated by a raucous crowd. Several performers were in action at the live event, including Mahal, Rollins, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, and many more.

The success of the show has led to many wondering if the promotion would host more shows in India and, sometime down the line, even a WrestleMania.

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Jinder Mahal was asked about the chances of an edition of The Show of Shows going down in India. Mahal stated that if fans made their interest known vocally, the global juggernaut would not turn a blind eye.

"I would love it. I can't promise anything. That responsibility is on the fans. Make so much noise that WWE has no choice, so they come back regularly, maybe every year, to India, even Hyderabad, anywhere and then one day, WrestleMania in India," said Mahal. [2:26 - 2:42]

Furthermore, when asked which performer he would like to take on if WrestleMania were to happen in India, Mahal picked Seth Rollins.

"Seth Rollins. Because we have history. Me and Seth Rollins have so much history," added Mahal. [2:45 - 2:48]

Check out the full video below:

Jinder Mahal on the possibility of an Indian version of The Bloodline in WWE

In the same chat, Mahal stated that a new version of The Bloodline, comprised of Indian-origin athletes, could become a reality down the line. Jinder Mahal feels if the global juggernaut sets up a Performance Centre in India and recruits more talent, the chances of an Indian Bloodline taking over wrestling is possible.

"Of course, it could. We are trying our best. But I think it's really important for WWE to do another try-out in India. Maybe another Performance Center in India. Then truly another Bloodline, (an) Indian Bloodline, would take over all of WWE. But before that, we need to stay motivated, set goals, work hard, and get yourself ready to become The Bloodline," said Jinder Mahal.

Mahal is currently a member of Indus Sher on the RAW brand, where he serves as the on-screen manager of Sanga and Veer Mahaan.

