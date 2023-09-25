"We are trying our best" – Jinder Mahal on the possibility of an Indian version of The Bloodline in WWE (Exclusive)

Jinder Mahal thinks an Indian version of The Bloodline in WWE was possible, given there was more talent scouting from the country.

It's no secret that The Bloodline has dominated WWE's programming for the last couple of years. The stable's unparalleled success has led to many Indian fans craving a version of the faction with stars from the South Asian country.

In a recent chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Jinder Mahal was asked about the possibility of a new version of The Bloodline emerging from Indian soil.

The former WWE Champion explained that for that to happen, there needs to be more talent scouting from the country. He added having a Performance Center in India would also help the company identify and nurture promising athletes.

"Of course, it could. We are trying our best. But I think it's really important for WWE to do another try-out in India. Maybe another Performance Center in India. Then truly another Bloodline, (an) Indian Bloodline, would take over all of WWE. But before that, we need to stay motivated, set goals, work hard, and get yourself ready to become The Bloodline," said Jinder Mahal. [1:10 - 1:40]

Jinder Mahal wants to face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in WWE

A few weeks back, in an interview, The Modern Day Maharaja expressed his desire to step inside the square circle with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Mahal stated that he was focused on winning another World Championship in WWE, be it Reigns' Undisputed Universal Title or Seth Rollins's World Heavyweight Title.

"[What does the future hold for Jinder Mahal?] Yeah, that's an interesting question. In the future, yeah, I would, of course, love to become champion again, whether that's Seth Rollins' championship... or, you know, Roman Reigns has a lock on the Undisputed WWE [Universal] Championship. That would be incredible, to face Roman Reigns. But definitely, The Maharaja is not done. The Maharaja is just waiting."

Jinder Mahal's first WWE Championship triumph came back at Backlash 2017, where he left the fans shell-shocked after defeating Randy Orton.

