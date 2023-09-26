How did Seth Rollins take a shot at CM Punk on WWE RAW? What you probably missed!

Seth Rollins has become the face of Monday Night RAW, and along with The Judgment Day, Rollins is one of the most talked about superstars in WWE. The World Heavyweight Champion's in-ring skills, mixed with his ability to cut brilliant promos, have earned him praise from the fans.

With regards to cutting promos, Seth Rollins seemed to have taken a shot at former WWE Superstar CM Punk during the recent episode of RAW. The Visionary addressed his rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura on this week's red brand. However, Rollins seemingly took a dig at Punk during the promo.

During the segment, Rollins said his 100 percent makes him "the Best in the World, the Champ." While there could be many possible meanings of the statement, it seems it was meant for Punk, considering previous episodes between the two.

Expand Tweet

In the past, as well, Rollins has been very critical of CM Punk. Based on the World Heavyweight Champion's statements, he seems not fond of the former AEW star. However, given there are rumors about Punk returning to WWE, it will be interesting to see how The Visionary would cope if that happens.

Seth Rollins once asked CM Punk to stay away

After CM Punk left WWE in 2014, he ventured into the world of MMA and signed with the UFC. However, his career with the promotion was forgettable, and in 2021, Punk returned to wrestling with All Elite Wrestling. But, after several controversies and run-ins backstage, 'The Best in the World' was terminated from his AEW contract.

Since then, rumors of CM Punk's WWE return have been doing the rounds. While the prospect of Punk returning to the Stamford-based promotion has made fans excited, Seth Rollins probably won't be the happiest man if it happens.

During an interview earlier this year, The Visionary shared his thoughts on a potential CM Punk comeback.

"Stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever [...] I don't like Phil [Punk]. He is a jerk. Oh did we just figure that out, did we just figure that out? Everybody in the room is like, 'Oh no, dude! Did he just say that?' Yeah, no, he is a jerk, come on. We figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. Bye bye, Bye bye. See you later," said Rollins.

Expand Tweet

While Seth Rollins' comments towards Punk might seem aggressive, if the latter returns to WWE, it would be interesting to see him feud with The Visionary.

Given several superstars have returned to WWE in recent times, it will be worth observing if Punk makes his return, too.