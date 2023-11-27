Seth Rollins finally breaks silence; shoots on CM Punk's WWE return ahead of RAW

Seth Rollins has finally broken his silence on CM Punk and spoken out about the star. He slammed the star and let his feelings be clear.

At WWE Survivor Series, CM Punk returned for the first time since 2014. He came out at the end of Rollins' WarGames match against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre, and anyone could see that Rollins was not happy about any of it. He was being held back by Michael Cole and Corey Graves, as well as others, while he flipped off the star off camera.

The moment was captured by several fans in attendance.

With a lot of confusion about the situation, Seth Rollins has now made his feelings about the matter very clear, shooting on CM Punk's WWE return. Fans were chanting about Punk at the WWE Peoria House Show when The Visionary took the mic and decided to address it.

He called Punk a waste of his breath who had tried to tear WWE down, before praising everyone else.

"You already know how I feel about that, I said as much last night. I won't be wasting any more breath on someone who's been gone for eight years and has done nothing but try to tear this place down. Instead, I'm going to take my time and use my breath in talking about the people who have been here all along. Everybody in the back who has made WWE the hottest ticket in town and every single one of you who are here tonight."

Expand Tweet

With Punk set to appear on RAW, it remains to be seen if he comes across Seth Rollins.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here