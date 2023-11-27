[WATCH] Seth Rollins' chilling message to WWE referee during CM Punk's return revealed

Seth Rollins had a message for a WWE official while the latter was trying to stop him from going after a returning CM Punk at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Punk's big return wasn't well-received by Rollins, who yelled at him and threw the middle finger at him while Michael Cole and Corey Graves stopped him from taking things far. The Visionary could be seen yelling something at a WWE official in a fan video that's currently going viral on Twitter.

Fans have figured out what Seth Rollins was angrily telling the WWE referee while Punk was on the entranceway. Look closely and you'll notice that Rollins was telling the referee that Punk needs to get out of there or else he will knock him the fu*k out.

Expand Tweet

Also read: Seth Rollins advised to stay away from 28-year-old WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

What exactly happened between Seth Rollins and CM Punk?

Back in 2019-20, CM Punk was working for WWE Backstage on FOX. After Punk made his surprising debut on WWE Backstage, Rollins challenged him to a match.

The Second City Saint wasn't interested, though, and took a shot at Rollins instead. The Visionary didn't stop here, and Punk ended up telling him to stop tweeting.

Last year, Rollins was asked to share his thoughts on CM Punk possibly returning to WWE.

Here's what he said:

"Phil (CM Punk’s real name), stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever. I don’t like Phil. He’s a j*rk. Oh, did we just figure that out? We figured it out over there (AEW), we knew it over here. I don’t want him back. Go do something else.” [H/T Pinkvilla]

Now that Punk is back, fans are hell-bent on wanting to see the two real-life rivals go at it in the ring somewhere down the line.

With the road to WrestleMania looming closer, many fans believe that the two veterans could kick off a feud and compete in a World Heavyweight title match at WrestleMania next year.

What do you think? Is Seth working or was he really upset over Punk's return?

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here