Seth Rollins advised to stay away from 28-year-old WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins received a piece of advice from Teddy Long ahead of his match with Omos at Backlash 2023.

At Backlash 2023, The Visionary will take on Omos in a first-time-ever match. This is bound to be one of the biggest challenges of Rollins' career.

On the latest edition of The Wrestling Time Machine, Mac Davis discussed Rollins vs. Omos with Bill Apter and Teddy Long. The former SmackDown General Manager had some interesting thoughts to share about the match and had some advice for Seth Rollins as well:

“I still think you’re pretty much going to see the same. I don’t think it will be real long. Maybe a little bit more competitive this time that it was with Brock. Now Omos understands a little bit more about what his role is, what he needs to do in there. So I think that will be a pretty good match, but like I said, I don’t think it will be too long, and it shouldn’t be. You got a big giant here, either way it goes, he can get something on you quick and get the 1-2-3. My thing with Seth Rollins, stay away from the man. Cause if he gets his hands on you, he’s pretty much in control,” said Long. [5:58 – 6:39]

Seth Rollins seemed surprised when the match in question was announced

Shortly after WrestleMania 39, WWE announced that Rollins would be taking on Omos in their first-ever encounter at Backlash 2023. The WWE Universe was left confused by the announcement as there had been no signs of a feud between the duo in recent weeks.

The Two-time Grand Slam champion himself looked surprised by the announcement. He shared a GIF on his official Twitter handle, hinting that he didn't expect the announcement:

Rollins has defeated some of the toughest men in WWE over the past decade or so, including Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. It remains to be seen if he has it in him to take down The Nigerian Giant at Backlash 2023.

