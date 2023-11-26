What happened between CM Punk and Seth Rollins? Know their intense history over the years

Seth Rollins looked legitimately upset to witness CM Punk’s return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. The Visionary was caught throwing temper tantrums after the premium live event went off the air.

Rollins has publicly expressed his disdain for Punk in the past. The pair allegedly had a falling out during the Chicago native’s stint as a contributor on Backstage. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion even referred to CM Punk as a cancer in an interview back in January 2023.

"Oh, Philly Phil. Stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever. I don't like Phil. I don't like Phil. He's a jerk. Did we just figure that out? Do we just figure that out? No. Everybody in the room is like, 'Oh no, did he say that?' Yeah, no. He's a jerk. Come on. We figured it out over there. We knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. See you later."

Watch the video below:

For those unaware, Seth Rollins’ comments were taken after Punk and his close friend, Ace Steel, engaged in a real-life backstage brawl with The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Backs) at All Out 2022. All five men were immediately suspended, with Punk and The Elite losing their AEW World and Trios Championships.

The Straight Edge Superstar was fired from AEW in September 2023 following his backstage skirmish with Jack Perry. Punk’s last match for the promotion saw him retain his ‘Real’ AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe at All In 2023.

When was the last time CM Punk and Seth Rollins faced each other in WWE?

CM Punk and Seth Rollins tagged together in NXT when the former was the WWE Champion, and the latter was the NXT Champion. The Chicago native was also responsible for the existence of The Shield (in storyline), as he had them attack John Cena and Ryback at Survivor Series 2012.

While Punk turned face several months into his loss to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 29, The Shield stuck to their heel gimmick – eventually pitting them against the man who brought them to the main roster in the first place.

Seth Rollins and CM Punk faced each other in singles and multi-man matches, with their last bout taking place on the December 30, 2013, episode of Monday Night RAW. It remains to be seen if and when fans will get a rematch between the duo.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here