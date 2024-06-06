Another AEW star seemingly expresses frustration with his run in the company

Another AEW star is seemingly frustrated with his run in the company, with his most recent match in the promotion coming in March this year.

Kip Sabian started his AEW career with a bang, he along with Penelope Ford were involved in several storylines early on in the company. His best time came when he was paired with Miro. Together they dominated the roster until Miro eventually turned on Sabian. Ever since the betrayal, Sabian's career diminished quickly and his role in the promotion also decreased considerably.

Sabian has only competed in three matches on television this year with his last match taking place in March. It seems like his time away from the ring has been frustrating him. Will Ospreay recently debunked rumors claiming that he was taking a sabbatical from the promotion and Sabian took this as an opportunity to seemingly fire shots at his employer.

"Is this where I’ve been too? A sabbatical sounds more refreshing."

Another AEW star vented her frustrations at the company

Kamille was one of the biggest names in women's wrestling in 2023. Given her dominance in the ring, Tony Khan signed her to AEW earlier this year. However, since signing with the promotion, she has not made a single appearance despite being a towering figure in women's wrestling.

Recently, a fan asked her on social media if she has to wait 813 days before she competes again. Kamille responded to this fan by saying that may be a possibility at this point. She has since deleted the tweet.

Kamille's last match took place on 26th November last year at Ladies Night Out when she faced off against Haley J. Since then, she hasn't competed in the ring for any promotion. There is currently no indication when she will make her appearance in Tony Khan's promotion in the future.

